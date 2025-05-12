A news portal published a story claiming that Sidhath Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl, using a collage of photos from an apparently labour room. But it is a fake!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are awaiting the precious moment of their lives, when they will welcome their first child. The parents-to-be are taking utmost care of the child, and Sidharth, being a protective husband, is fulfilling his duty by giving most of his time to Kiara and even protecting her privacy. However, in the day and age of AI and social media, fake news easily gets published. Edited photos easily get uploaded, and they go viral in no time.

A news article from NewsPro.Celebrity published an article, stating that the Shershaah duo have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. On Facebook, an internet user shared an embedded post of the article, and when you click on the link, you're directed to the site, where there is a 473-word article, claiming that Sidharth and Kiara are blessed with a baby girl, and they announced it through their social media post. The article further stated that the couple welcomed their first child at Reliance Foundation Hospital, and he tried to hide Kiara from the paparazzi. For the clickbait article, what worked like magic was the edited fake photo of Sid-Kiara from a seemingly labour room of the hospital. In a collage of photos, Kiara is seen posing with her baby. In another photo, Sid and Kiara are captured posing with the baby. THIS PHOTO and THE ARTICLE is a big FAKE.

Here's the photo from the article

Interestingly, the embedded post of the article got over 115K likes and 3.2K comments, with the majority congratulatory comments. There are hardly any who have pointed out the authenticity of the news or the article. However, the writer of this article did his part and called out the fake news piece.

It's such a sad state where people can go to any limit to get some clicks and site visits. Also, when you go to the page, you get a lot of pop-up ads, and it will leave you irked as you will find it difficult to go through the entire article.

What is the reality of Sid-Kiara's pregnancy?

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy on February 28. Even if the couple had announced a month after conceiving, the Kabir Singh actress would be in her second trimester. The first child of Sid-Kiara is expected between October and November. Sidharth's latest Insta post was dedicated to her mother and mother-in-law, celebrating Mother's Day. Similarly, Kiara's latest Instagram post is of her appearance at the Met Gala, where she walked the red carpet, flaunting her baby bump.