Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani become parents to a baby girl

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani have welcomed a baby girl. The couple announced in February that they are expecting their first child.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in February 2023, have been blessed with a baby girl. Though the couple hasn't made any official announcement, various paparazzi accounts on Instagram have shared congratulatory messages for Sidharth and Kiara. A source also told HT City that the baby was born via a normal delivery at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

It was in February when Sidharth and Kiara had announced their pregnancy. Sharing a photo of them holding tiny baby socks, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon", and added a baby, red heart, evil eye, and a folded hands emoji, in a joint post with the Student of the Year actor.

Kiara and Sidharth's love story began on the sets of the 2021 war drama Shershaah, in which he portrayed the Param Vir Chakra awardee and late war hero Captain Vikram Batra and she played her fiancee Dimple Cheema. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video and won over the hearts of the audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Slated to release in cinemas on August 14, the action thriller is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in the romantic comedy Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. The upcoming film is directed by Tushar Jalota and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. Param Sundari was slated to release on July 25, but reports suggest that it has been postponed to August 29.

