Sidharth Malhotra helps Kriti Sanon with floor-sweeping gown, fans say 'Kiara will be jealous' - WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who wowed the audience with their lovely chemistry in the biographical war film 'Shershaah', are rumoured to be dating each other. Though the couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, they are often spotted together by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Sidharth and Kiara were also seen together at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai last night, held by the celebrity and lifestyle magazine Hello. But, it was the 'Student of the Year' actor's helping gesture to Kriti Sanon which is winning the internet. Since Kriti and Sidharth arrived on the red carpet together, he picked her floor-sweeping gown and the duo posed for the shutterbugs. The video has since then gone viral on the internet.

Fans loved Sid-Kriti's chemistry and even applauded the 'Ek Villain' actor for his chivalry, but it was some funny comments that caught everyone's attention. An Instagram user commented, "Kiara will be jealous", while another wrote, "Siddharth, Kiara bhabhi bula rahi ghr pe". A netizen took to the comments section and wrote, "Kiara ne jal jaana hai by god" along with adding tears of joy emojis, and another comment read, "Kiara be like aao beta zara ghar tum."



Meanwhile, on the work front, while Sidharth has a spy thriller 'Mission Majnu', an action franchise 'Yodha' and comedy 'Thank God' due to release this year, Kiara will feature in horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and romantic comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' in 2022.

Kriti too has exciting films scheduled to release in 2022 with the action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' opposite Akshay Kumar releasing this weekend on March 18. Other films in her kitty include the action drama 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aaryan, horror-comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan and action thriller 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff.