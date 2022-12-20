Sidharth Malhotra greets PM Narendra Modi with folded hand at Vijay Diwas Jashn

Credit: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, on Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vijay Diwas Jashn in Delhi. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he is seen exchanging pleasantries with the Prime Minister.

Both Sidharth and PM Modi greeted each other with folded hands. Honoured to be a part of the special event, Sidharth wrote, "It was truly an honour and such an incredible experience for me to be invited for the Vijay Diwas Jashn, by the Chief of Army. To top it all, to be in the esteemed company of The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji was even more special!"

"Interacting with the real heroes of our country, filled me with pride and so much emotion that this day is a memory I truly will cherish forever Big love and respect," he added. Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian forces in the 1971 India-Pak war.

Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

On the occasion Vijay Diwas 2022, Sidharth unveiled the teaser of his film Mission Majnu, in which he plays a spy who can do anything for Hindustan ki hifaazat. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Meanwhile, Sidharth dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Mission Majnu starring Rashmika Mandanna. He dropped the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai (The style of working of this Majnu is different). Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023."

Kiara Advani also reacted to the trailer and wrote on Instagram stories, “Outstanding (ok hand sign emoji). Looking forward.” (With inputs from ANI)