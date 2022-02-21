Sidharth Malhotra gives a warm hug to Kiara Advani at DPIFF Awards 2022 – Watch VIRAL video

Several Bollywood celebs walked down the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday, providing cinephiles with a much-needed dose of glamour. The ceremony, which was held in person, included some of the industry's biggest stars, many of whom walked away with awards.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's ‘Shershaah’ not only drew a lot of attention on the red carpet, but it also won the Best Film award, with the lead performers taking home the Critics Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. ‘Shershaah’ was one of the year's biggest songs, giving both Sidharth and Kiara's careers a new lease on life.

The two have supposedly been dating for quite some time, and a new video of them hugging at the awards show has gone viral.

Sidharth Malhotra's best-of-the-year performance in ‘Shershaah’ has set a number of milestones. Audiences and critics alike have complimented the actor on his performance in the film. He is one of the few actors from this generation who has achieved enormous stardom and is praised for his acting abilities.

Sidharth Malhotra is undoubtedly one of the top choices for the upcoming awards season, which will honour cinema's best work. With the film's tunes and his flawless portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra on screen, the actor has earned a particular place in the hearts of the public.

The actor received the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor at the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Sidharth Malhotra once again demonstrates that his ‘Shershaah’ has reached the public, making him a major winner.

While Sidharth Malhotra's year in 2021 was thrilling, the actor is promising a diverse 2022 with flicks like Mission Majnu, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Yodha’.