Sidharth Malhotra 'fulfills husband duties' as he carries Kiara Advani’s shopping bags, fans call him ‘cutie’

Sidharth Malhotra carries Kiara Advani's shopping bags

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood who tied the knot in a lavish but intimate wedding on February 7. The couple is currently enjoying a vacation and Sidharth was seen ‘fulfilling husband duties’ by carrying Kiara Advani’s shopping bags.

On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram story of him carrying Kiara Advani’s shopping bags. The actor was seen donning casuals. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and paired it with blue trousers and white sneakers. He captioned the post, “Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time!” and tagged Kiara Advani.

The actor also shared another picture where he can be enjoying his food and thanked Kiara Advani for the ‘treat’. The actor captioned the pic, “a quick bite before we get ‘bag’ to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraadvani” and added a red heart.

Sidharth Malhotra's gesture melted the hearts of the audience. Reddit users praised the actor. One of the comments read, "Cute. No showing off by wearing branded clothes top to bottom and carrying bags screaming brands. These two really come across as a very down-to-earth couple." Another wrote, "Me and who? Yaar Sid kitna cutie hai." Another fan commented, "this is so cute yaar."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film Shershah and later the duo tied the knot in February this year at Jaisalmer. The couple’s wedding video wherein Kiara was seen dancing to the happy version of ‘Ranjha’ while walking down the aisle went viral on social media and fans couldn’t stop adoring the beautiful couple.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the movie Yodha helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the movie. The action thriller is scheduled to release on September 15. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has Sameer Vidwans’ movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan. The musical love story is scheduled for a theatrical on June 29. Other than he also has Ram Charan’s Game Changer in the pipeline.

