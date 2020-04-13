Sidharth Malhotra feels criticism towards 'Masakali 2.0' is 'completely valid'

The criticism towards Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's 'Masakali 2.0' only got worse with time, and the actor who featured in the song, Sidharth Malhotra, thinks it is completely valid. The actor went on to spill some details about the song and hinted that it was something even he didn't want.

Sidharth, who is under home quarantine, told Rajeev Masand that he understands why people are annoyed. “I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid,” he said.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year', went on to add that he feels the trend of remixes is dying. “I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song,” stated the actor.

Further revealing that the song, also featuring Tara Sutaria, was actually a part of their last film 'Marjaavaan', he added, “It happened vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It’s very easy for people to say--I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team--but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad.”

The song 'Masakali 2.0' received a lot of criticism not only from netizens, but also original makers of the song, including AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prasoon Joshi, who mainly felt 'Masakali 2.0' did not do justice to the word 'Masakali'. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who the 'Delhi-6' song was based on, also dropped a hint that she would prefer the original version any day.

AR Rahman posted 'no shortcuts' tweet soon after the song released, thus showing his disapproval for 'Masakali 2.0'. Recently Badshah went on record to state that Rahman had complimented him for 'Humma Humma' remixed version which featured in Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Ok Jaanu'.