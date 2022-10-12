Sidharth Malhotra drops THIS hint about wedding plans with Kiara Advani

File Photo

Rumoured B-Town couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been making headlines ever since they shared screen space together in Shershaah. Recently, both actors indirectly confirmed their relationship when they appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan 7.

Now, while speaking to Bollywood Life, Sidharth gave a hint about his wedding plans with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress. On being asked about his marriage, the actor said, “I’ll check my calendar and see… I don’t think it will be kept a secret. As and when it happens in life, people know.”

He also dropped a hint about doing another film with Kiara. He stated, “There are films in the pipeline. The moment anything solidifies, we make a proper announcement.”

Earlier, Kiara appeared on Koffee with Karan 7 and hinted that she is dating Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara openly admitted that the two actors are "more-than close friends." When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara took the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening," she adds.

After seeing the clip of Kiara, Sidharth told Karan "Kyu itna pareshaan kiya aapne Karan usko?" Johar further stated that he has decided what he will do at the wedding. Sidharth promptly replied him saying, "You are set... let us also..." Vicky, who appeared at the show, got excited and hoped that he will make the relationship official.

Malhotra added, "Karan let's see...(what) we want to have. Everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings." After hearing him, Karan warned Sidharth that he would slap him if he didn't get invited to the wedding. Malhotra instantly added that 'it won't happen.'