Sidharth Malhotra drops BIG hint about rumoured wedding with Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's marriage rumours have been the talk of the town for a long time now. While the rumoured couple has never denied their relationship or wedding news, they also never confirmed it for their fans. So, for everyone who has been waiting on an update on Sidharth and Kiara's wedding, we have an interesting tidbit for you.

Recently, during an interview, Sidharth finally addressed his marriage rumours with Kiara. The actor, who is promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, during an interview with Radio Fever FM said, "I am getting married this year."

Sidharth's response was to the host quizzing him about his wedding rumours. His answer also left his co-star Rashmika Mandanna laughing.

READ | 'Mahesh Babu was very clear, he wanted non-working wife': Namrata Shirodkar reveals why she quit acting after marriage

As for the rumoured wedding, reports have said that the couple was most likely to get married in Delhi or Mumbai. The wedding ceremony's date has not yet been determined, but it will be official by the end of December.

As per an India Today report, Chandigarh's Oberoi Sukhvilas is one of the locations that the couple is scouting for their wedding as it is also close to Delhi, where Sidharth's family lives. After the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara will also reportedly hold a reception in Mumbai for their industry colleagues and friends.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan will be burned alive: Ayodhya seer on Pathaan, Besharam Rang row

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. The film is slated to release on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. He also has a web series titled Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.