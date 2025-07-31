Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani 'my favourite face', shares unseen photo of War 2 star on her birthday

Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others have wished Kiara Advani on her 34th birthday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 07:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kiara Advani, the newest mommy in the block, is celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday, July 31. Sidharth Malhotra wished his better half a "happy birthday" with a special post. The Ek Villain actor took to his Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Kiara in a short pink dress, paired with matching shoes and shades. 

Wishing his ladylove on her special day, he penned the caption, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love", with a red heart emoji. Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others wished Kiara and the Kabir Singh actress thanked them on her Instagram Stories.

Coming to Sidharth and Kiara's love saga, the rumours of the two dating each other initially started doing the rounds while these two were shooting for their 2021 film Shershaah. The two actors were seen accompanying one another at various events after that; however, they refused to comment on their relationship status.

Finally, Kiara and Sidharth got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023. In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a joint post with a lovely photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. "The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon," they captioned the post.

The Shershaah couple embraced parenthood on July 15 this year as they welcomed their baby girl. Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH”

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in War 2, along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The highly-anticipated action thriller releases on August 14. Two weeks later, Sidharth's next release Param Sundari will hit theatres on August 29. He will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the romantic comedy.

