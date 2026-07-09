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From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

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From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

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In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

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Sidharth Malhotra avoids clash with Kiara Advani: The Vvaan postponed, new release date announced with intriguing poster

Originally slated for August 28, The Vvaan would have clashed with Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic (August 26) as well as Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Anupam Kher-led Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, both releasing on Raksha Bandhan. The Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer has now shifted to September 25.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra avoids clash with Kiara Advani: The Vvaan postponed, new release date announced with intriguing poster
The Vvaan poster
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Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leading roles, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a folklore-driven supernatural thriller. On Thursday, July 9, the makers shared the new release date of the film and also unveiled a striking new poster that gives a glimpse into the film's expansive world. The poster features a powerful, almost warrior-like hero standing between a circling bull and a tiger. "Heavy with symbolism, the image foreshadows the conflict at the heart of the story and deepens the mystery surrounding the film's folklore-driven narrative," the makers stated, as per a press release.

The Vvaan was previously slated to hit theatres on August 28, setting up a potential box office clash with Yash's Toxic, co-starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, which releases on August 26. It would have also faced competition from Shraddha Kapoor-led Eetha and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, both of which are scheduled to release on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday. However, with its release now pushed to September 25, The Vvaan has avoided the crowded festive box office window.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer has undergone multiple release date changes since its announcement. It was initially slated for a Chhath Puja 2025 release. It was later postponed to May 15, 2026, with the makers citing the need for additional time to mount the film's ambitious scale. In March 2026, the release was pushed again to August 28, 2026. The successive delays are primarily attributed to extended post-production and visual effects required for the supernatural fantasy thriller. 

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF, and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a big-screen folklore spectacle. It is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. It is set to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. 

READ | OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch

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