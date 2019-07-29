Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' postponed for THIS reason

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have been neck-deep busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. After Mumbai, they visited cities namely Lucknow and Delhi for the promotions. The film which is based on the real-life instances of groom-kidnapping has Sidharth playing the role of Abhay, the kidnapper and Parineeti as Babli. In the trailer and the songs, their chemistry has been well-appreciated.

Jabariya Jodi was all set to hit the screens this week on August 2, 2019. However, the film has now been postponed by a week and will release on February 9, 2019. The makers came to this decision as the latest releases namely Kabir Singh, Super 30, The Lion King and Judgementall Hai Kya are having a great run at the box-office. To avoid the clutter, prominent exhibitors across India came together and requested the makers to move ahead. Moreover, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana is also coming out on August 2, 2019.

Now, with August 9, release, Jabariya Jodi is likely to get the advantage of Bakri Eid which is on August 12.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R. Singh’s Karma Media and Entertainment.

This is the second outing of Sidharth and Parineeti on the big screen after five years.

Earlier, talking about people's conception about him on taking up Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth said to Bombay Times, "People just assumed that I may not be very convincing as a Bihari boy in Jabariya Jodi because I’ve never done something like this before. What they don’t realise is that I come from Delhi and I know people who speak in that lehza, and so, it couldn’t have been so difficult for me to speak like that."