Bollywood's most good-looking couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly gave the go-ahead to Dinesh Vijan's film for their first onscreen appearance after marriage.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love on the sets of Karan Johar’s production venture Shershaah. After dating for months, the two lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate yet luxurious wedding in Rajasthan in the presence of friends and family. Since then, the duo has been serving major couple goals on social media, leaving netizens in awe of their romance. Shershaah marks their first onscreen collaboration before they got married. Ever since, the couple has not yet signed any projects, although fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

Much to fans’ delight, Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly locked the script for a film under Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films. The film will see the couple reliving their romance in not a typical love drama. A source close to India Today revealed that the makers are set to combine romance with fantasy elements to elevate the appeal of the film. “It won’t be a typical Bollywood love story. There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements. It’s Maddock, they’re known for mixing humour and romance. It is going to be an interesting new film for the audience,” said the source.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming film will mark Sidharth and Kiara’s maiden project since their marriage in 2023. However, the official announcement is yet to be made. Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha alongside Rashi Khanna and Disha Patani. He also headlined Rohit Shetty’s cop series Indian Police Force making his OTT debut. On the other hand, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming action drama War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She is reportedly roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Besides this, she also has Game Changer co-starring Ram Charan and Toxic headlined by Yash.