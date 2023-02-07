Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot in Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Bollywood celeb couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married. The couple tied the knot on Tuesday afternoon at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in a traditional ceremony. In attendance were the family members and friends of the two, including a few names from Bollywood as well.

The wedding party had arrived in Jaisalmer a few days before the big day. The pre-wedding functions began on Monday with a welcome lunch in the afternoon, followed by a star-studded sangeet ceremony in the evening. Videos from the venue circulating online, showed groovy Bollywood songs and Punjabi beats. As per reports, songs such as Ranjha, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga from Sidharth and Kiara's films along with Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji and Patiala Peg were played at the ceremony.

On Tuesday, the wedding festivities began with a haldi ceremony in the morning, followed by the wedding in the afternoon. Videos of a brass band preparing for the baraat procession close to the venue also went viral in the afternoon. The couple will host a wedding reception at the fort in the evening where they will greet guests as husband and wife for the first time.

Apart from their family and friends, the wedding guest list also includes Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manihs Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. The couple are expected to host a reception later in Mumbai, which will be attended by more of their colleagues from Bollywood.

It was on the sets of their film Shershaah in 2021 that romance blossomed between Sidharth and Kiara. The Vishnuvardhan film was shot during Covid and was a critical success upon its release on Prime Video in 2021. The couple, however, remained tight-lipped about their romance even till very recently and even dodged questons about the wedding.