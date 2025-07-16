Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally announce arrival of their baby girl: 'Our world forever changed'

In a beautiful pink-themed statement, Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl." The couple welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

On Tuesday night, after several news reports confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have welcomed a baby girl, the former himself took to his Instagram account to make the heartfelt announcement. The couple welcomed their daughter on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. In a beautiful pink-themed statement, Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

Netizens instantly flooded the comments section with congratulatory remarks. One user wrote, "Congratulations!!! Mama & baby girl share the same birthday month!!! So so happy for you guys," while another said, "All three students have their first baby girl."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, back in February 2025, made their pregnancy public with an Instagram post featuring baby socks and the caption, "Our biggest blessing is on the way."

READ | Rashmika Mandanna to confirm relationship with Vijay Deverakonda soon? Latest Instagram post reveals something 'very, very special is...'