Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter's FIRST photos leaked online? Here's what we know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl in July this year. The couple was quick to share the news of the arrival of their daughter with fans; however, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also requested the paparazzi not to click their daughter's photos.

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Param Sundari, has also been on cloud nine for the past few months, thanks to the arrival of his daughter.

Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share their daughter's photos?

Amid this, the couple has now found themselves in a pickle as a few of their photos, allegedly with their baby girl, have gone viral on social media.

Truth behind viral photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter's photos

A fan club of Sidharth Malhotra shared photos of the actor and his wife, Kiara Advani, cradling a baby girl, on Instagram. While it was fooling at first, netizens soon realised that the photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with their daughter were digitally altered using AI, and weren't real.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's request for privacy from the media

The Shershaah couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, soon after their daughter's birth, requested the paparazzi not to click her photos and also distributed sweets among them to share the good news. "Our baby girl is here! Just a little something sweet to celebrate this special moment. No pictures, please, only blessings."

This is not the first time that Bollywood celebrities have requested privacy from the media to protect their kids. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra have also regularly asked mediapersons to comply.

