Sidhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday's 'my dad never went on Koffee With Karan' statement wins the internet today

Karan Johar has always been accused of nepotism. He has been called out for launching star kids in his home banner Dharma Productions. The never-ending debate has also put the star kids in tongue-tied situations often. Many times they are asked about it and several of them said that they also go through a struggle of acceptance. Anyway, this debate will never get a conclusion and nepotism is not going to stop too.

During Rajeev Masand's roundtable interview with newcomers, Ananya Panday was asked about nepotism. To which she stated, "Everyone feels that it's glamorous and I have gotten everything that I ever wanted. I am grateful that I am my dad's daughter and I didn't want it any other way. When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away from the fact that I am Chunky Panday's daughter. My dad has worked really hard and is still working hard every day."

She further said, "I always wanted to be an actor and this has been my dream as well. Just because my dad's an actor I am not going to say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan."

Soon after seeing this segment, Twitterati applauded Siddhant for his savage reply to Ananya's take on nepotism. Check it out below:

*mic drop* moment indeed!