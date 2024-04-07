Siddharth says his engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari was not secret, reveals wedding details: 'It will happen...'

Siddharth said that her engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari was a private ceremony and not a secret affair. The actor also teased about their wedding date.

In March last week, several reports claimed that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have tied the knot in a Telangana temple. The couple dismissed those reports the very next day as they announced that they have just been engaged. The actors, who began dating after meeting on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram, flaunted their engagement rings on Instagram.

Now, the Rang De Basanti actor has broken his silence over engagement with Aditi, saying that it was not a secret affair, but a private ceremony. He also teased about his wedding date with the Rockstar actress.

Speaking at the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth said, "Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private."

Siddharth further shared that he was worried if Aditi would say yes to him as he added, "These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed. The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh amongst others, the period drama will start streaming on Netflix on May 1.

On the other hand, Siddharth will be seen next in the highly-anticipated Indian 2, which will release in June. A sequel to the 1996 cult classic Indian, the vigilante action drama is headlined by Kamal Haasan and also features S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Piyush Mishra, Bobby Simha, and Kalidas Jayaram amongst others.

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.