Siddharth Roy Kapur reacts to Jawan, Pathaan earning Rs 1000 crore: 'People were writing obituaries for industry but...'

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur shares his thoughts about the glorious run of Bollywood in 2023, and how the business of cinema regained its lost charm. With movies such as Jawan and Pathaan earning over 1000 crores worldwide. Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, OMG 2 being among the top blockbusters, Bollywood is back in business and how.

Recently, Siddharth announced the commencement of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and disclosed the interesting line-up of the films that will be showcased at the festival. After the press meet, Siddharth joins DNA for an exclusive conversation and opens up about his thoughts on the revival of the movie business. "It's such a wonderful feeling because one year ago, people were writing obituaries of the film industry, claiming that the theatrical business is dead, people are not going come back to cinemas anymore. There is too much convenience due to streaming (services). But today, every film, from Jawan to Oppenheimer worked. When you look at the range of genres that have worked is incredible."

Siddharth further asserts that makers should be glad that the magic of the big screen has not gone anywhere, but this relief also comes with a responsibility. "Now, the challenge is on us, the filmmakers, to create great content, to be able to keep them coming to theatres."

Siddharth is glad that in a single year, two movies have grossed over Rs 1000 crores, but he says that Bollywood has the potential to go way beyond 1000 crores. "I feel the potential of this industry is so much more than where we are right now. Siddharth further explains, "Even today, only 3-5% population is actually watching the biggest hits in theatres. So, that is the potential for growth that our film industry has. India has been an 'and market' not an 'or market'. In other places, one medium has to die down, for the other to sustain. But here, print is growing, radio is growing, television is growing, films, and OTT are also growing. I think we are on the cusp of the Indian century. Soon, India will be the leader in media and entertainment as well."

About Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), has brought the best of contemporary world cinema and talent to the city of Mumbai since 1997. Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival announced its line-up for 2023, with over 250 films spread over 10 days from October 27 to November 5. The curation boasts over 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70+ South Asia Premieres, with a record-breaking number of 1000+ submissions for the South Asia programme.