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Siddharth receives special praise from late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle for Operation Safed Sagar: 'Ek jhalak dekhte hi...'

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle lauds Siddharth for Operation Safed Sagar

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Siddharth receives special praise from late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle for Operation Safed Sagar: 'Ek jhalak dekhte hi...'

Apart from Siddharth, the Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar also features Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Vinay Pathak, and Manu Rishi Chadha among others. It is based on Indian Air Force's operations during the 1999 Kargil War.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

Siddharth receives special praise from late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's uncle for Operation Safed Sagar: 'Ek jhalak dekhte hi...'
Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Operation Safed Sagar
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The Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar has been winning the hearts of the audiences ever since its release on August 7. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Vinay Pathak, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri, Prajakta Koli, and Manu Rishi Chadha among others, the show is based on Operation Safed Sagar, the code name of Indian Air Force's operations during the 1999 Kargil War. Siddharth plays late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in the show.

Netflix premiered a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on the occasion of Independence Day, that featured Kapil Sharma interacting with the cast of Operation Safed Sagar with the IAF officers and their family members as the audience members. During the episode, Ajay Ahuja's uncle showered a special praise on Siddharth's performance. He said, "I'm not from the Air Force. I am a civilian. Main Ajay Ahuja ka Mama hoon. Siddharth, the moment I saw the teaser, ek jhalak dekhte mujhe laga ki Ajay kahan se aa gaya! Aaj Kapil Show ne, Netflix ne mere Ajay ko amar kar diya."

Who was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja?

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja was an Indian Air Force fighter pilot who was killed during the 1999 Kargil War. His MiG-21 was hit by a Pakistani Stinger missile near Kargil, forcing him to eject. After landing, he was captured and tortured before being killed by two gunshots by the Pakistan armed forces. He was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery.

Directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films. As per reports, it is the costliest production for Netflix in India with the estimated budget of Rs 215 crore.

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