Siddharth Nigam, who famously played the titular roles of Prince Ashoka and Aladdin in the TV series Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga respectively, made his Hindi film debut in the 2013 heist actioner Dhoom 3, in which he played the younger versions of Aamir Khan's twin characters. In his first role as an adult in Bollywood, he was seen in the 2023 action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which he played Salman Khan's younger brother. However, Siddharth was set to make his leading debut opposite Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani in the 2025 period action drama Azaad, but was replaced by Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in the movie.

The young actor and his mother Vibha Nigam were recently seen together in an interview with Instant Bollywood. His mother made the revelation of him being replaced in Azaad as she said, "I took him along for the meeting. The entire script was narrated, and we waited for a year. I was happy because the film was good, and Siddharth would have had a strong launch in Bollywood. I really loved the script. But suddenly, after two years, Siddharth showed me the poster of Azaad and said, 'Mum, this has been released, and these are the people in the film.' Then we saw that the film starred Ajay Devgn’s nephew and Rasha. For the first time in my life, I felt bad. When things like this happen, as a mother, it hurts. Then I realised, both of them were star kids, and that made all the difference."

Siddharth himself added, "There’s no one to blame. This is the business industry, so there’s no point in asking why they did it — they must have had their own reasons. It’s more of a personal realisation and pain. You get your hopes up thinking something might work out. We wait for an entire year, and then we see the teaser. So after watching it, we just thought, 'Oh, okay. Let’s move on.'"

Apart from Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Azaad also starred Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, Piyush Mishra, and others. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and bombed at the box office. Made in around Rs 80 crore, Azaad only earned Rs 8 crore gross at the global box office.

