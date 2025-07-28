Siddharth Anand calls Saiyaara Mohit Suri's 'best film'; praises Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda: 'Who said love stories are...'

"Thank you for bringing tears and joy back to cinemas. Come on bring Saiyaara 2", wrote Siddharth Anand as he congratulated the entire team behind Saiyaara.

Director Siddharth Anand is the latest to join the Saiyaara bandwagon after multiple celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor among others have heaped praises on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film. The intense romantic drama, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, has already won over the hearts of the audiences and turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

On Monday night, Siddharth took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and applauded the team behind Saiyaara. He also called it Mohit Suri's "best film" as he wrote, "A little late to the party. Had heard so much about the film already. Apart from it being the blockbuster ofcourse. Went in to the film with all these expectations. And yet! Just LOVED IT!!! Just wow! Here’s a film maker at his finest! His craft at its peak. His conviction unhinged! @mohit11481 you have given the audience in me such a ride! I wanted to step outside the theatre and give you a big hug!! I’m so happy seeing your best film!!! (Arguably maybe) But I believe it is."

Congratulating Ahaan, Aneet, and the YRF team, he further added, "Ahaan & Aneet - you both made me believe in Krish & Vaani. You made them tangible! I fell in love with your love! If you know what I mean. I didn’t want the film to end and I don’t think audience did too.. no one moved an inch till the screen went black!! Everyone at @yrf - Adi, Akshaye, Sumanna for backing this with utmost conviction. Who said love stories are passé. Thank you for bringing tears and joy back to cinemas!!! Come on bring Saiyaara 2."

Siddharth Anand made his first three films with Yash Raj Films - Salaam Namaste (2005), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007), and Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). After making his next two movies - Anjaana Anjaani (2010) and Bang Bang (2014) - with other production houses, he returned to YRF with War in 2019. In 2023, he helmed his biggest blockbuster film - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was again backed by Aditya Chopra's production house.

