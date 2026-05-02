Siddharth Anand breaks silence after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's photos from King get leaked: 'Let us wait for the surprise'

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King features a star-studded cast including Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand urged fans not to share any pictures from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer King. Recently, pictures from the sets surfaced on the internet, which featured both the actors from the film's South African schedule seemigly shooting a song sequence. Anand shared a note on Friday on his X handle as he requested fans not to circulate the leaked pictures.

Siddharth Anand makes special request to fans

"Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation," the director's post read.

King marks Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Siddharth Anand's reunion after Pathaan

After the Rs 1000-crore blockbuster Pathaan in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Siddharth Anand are reuniting for King. Deepika has also worked with Siddharth on the 2008 romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2024 aerial action thriller Fighter. Meanwhile, SRK and Deepika have previously shared screen space in the 2007 reincarnation musical thriller Om Shanti Om which marked her Bollywood debut, the 2013 action comedy Chennai Express, the 2014 heist comedy Happy New Year, and the 2023 action thriller Jawan where she played a crucial extended cameo.

More about King

Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, King features a star-studded cast including Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

READ | Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week