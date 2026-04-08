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Siddharth Anand, Ameesha Patel hit back at 'duffer' Zakir Khan, slam him for 'jealousy in Bollywood' jibe: 'SRK, Salman, Aamir ne Gadar machai hai'

Zakir Khan's comment over Bollywood's silent treatment of Dhurandhar 2's success has irked Siddharth Anand and Ameesha Patel. Read on to know how they reacted to the stand-up comedian's joke.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 07:43 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Siddharth Anand, Ameesha Patel hit back at 'duffer' Zakir Khan, slam him for 'jealousy in Bollywood' jibe: 'SRK, Salman, Aamir ne Gadar machai hai'
Zakir Khan, Ameesha Patel, Siddharth Anand
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Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan's low jibe at Bollywood has irked actress Ameesha Patel and director Siddharth Anand. They have strongly reacted to his remarks on people from the film industry who are silent over the success of Dhurandhar, and didn't acknowledge the blockbuster business.

What did Zakir Khan say about Bollywood? 

During the Screen Awards, Zakir, who hosted the evening, commented on the film fraternity and said, "Kitne hi congratulatory posts aap daal dein, kitni hi stories daal dein, kitne hi interview mein aap bol dein 'my favourite film', magar sach toh yeh hai ki Dhurandhar se sabki jalti toh hai". He further added, "Bomb fatte Lyari mein, dhuan utha Juhu se Bandra mein." Zakir's comment drew laughter, with many seeing it as a light-hearted jab. However, it has also riled a section of the industry.

Siddharth Anand calls Zakir Khan 'duffer'

On Tuesday, the Pathaan, War director, took his thoughts to X, and slammed Zakir's joke, without naming him. Anand wrote, "Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB's (all-time blockbusters) since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution".

Ameesha Patel's advice to Zakir Khan

Even Ameesha Patel took to her X, and she wrote, "DUDE, Stop spreading NEGATIVITY! The film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, SALMAN, SUNNY, HRITHIK, AJAY, etc. have given not just one but 25-plus mega hits and will continue to do so. CHILL, GADAR bahut saalon se sabne machai hai, aur aage bhi machaayenge"

The Sourabh Dwivedi-Rajpal Yadav controversy

Apart from Zakir's joke, even Sourabh Dwivedi's mockery of Rajpal Yadav also drew major criticism. During the awards ceremony, Sourabh made a personal remark on Rajpal, pointing to his case of financial irregularities, saying, "Dollar ka rate kitna bhi upar neeche ho jaaye apko paise utne hi vapas lautaane hain (No matter how much the dollar rate fluctuates, you have to return the same amount of money)".

Also read: Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'

This statement received nationwide backlash, and even Salman Khan stood in support of Rajpal, assuring him that he would continue to get work and earn more. Ultimately, Rajpal had to step in and urged his fans not to troll Sourabh, confirming that he isn't hurt by the journalist-host's comments. 

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