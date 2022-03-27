Siddhanta Chaturvedi-Shanaya Kapoor turn models for Manish Malhotra's show, Janhvi Kapoor-Nysa Devgn join after-party

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Show. Shanaya was seen wearing a beautiful gown while Siddhant was donning a long coat and pants.

Manish Malhotra’s official Instagram handle uploaded Shanya’s pictures with the caption, “Showstopper @shanayakapoor02 sets a new-age statement as she joins forces with #Diffuse in our emblematic editions”.

Dropping Siddhant’s photos, it wrote, “Showstopper @siddhantchaturvedi sets the runway on fire as he joins forces with #Diffuse in our emblematic editions.”

Another photo features Manish Malhotra holding their hands on-ramp.

Sanjay Kapoor, Shanya’s father, also dropped a few pictures of his daughter on his Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor was also seen sitting in the audience, cheering up for them.

Manish Malhotra also dropped Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter photo Nysa on Instagram. She looks gorgeous in multi colour dress.

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi refused to talk about his last film Gehraiyaan with his father Laxman Chaturvedi. Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which feature Deepika, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, revolves around illicit relationships with intimate scenes, therefore, the actor was not comfortable discussing it with his father.

The actor recalled when he watched the film with his parents and his father approached him after watching the film, he had avoided the conversation. In a video on social media, he can be heard saying, “My father came to my room saying that I want to talk about this film. I told him no need and that I am going to sleep. Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali (Is this a topic that should be discussed between a father and a son). I haven't talked to him about it even today."

While answering on why he avoided the conversation, Siddhant said, "Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being as an actor you have to do all kinds of roles.”

He added, “I was a shy kid, but then I started enjoying it when people would watch me in awe.”