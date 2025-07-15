Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri react to Dhadak 2 being delayed due to CBFC issues: 'It took 3-4 months extra but...'

Dhadak 2 ran into hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film. Earlier slated to hit theatres in November 2024, the film will now release in cinemas on August 1.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri say they were confident that their latest film Dhadak 2 will find its way to the theatres, even though its release was held up for a while due to censor troubles. The upcoming movie, a romance-drama that tackles the issue of casteism, was previously slated to release in November 2024.

However, the movie reportedly ran into hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film. Dhadak 2, a sequel to 2018's Dhadak, is a story about two star-crossed lovers, played by Chaturvedi and Dimri, hailing from different caste backgrounds. It will now be released in cinema halls on August 1.

Chaturvedi said he wanted the movie to come out in theatres as it is the first feature film of filmmaker Shazia Iqbal. "It's a process. It feels like the film should come soon since we have already shot it. But it took 3-4 months extra (to get released). This is my director's first movie, so for her, I would feel the film should be released soon, as she has made it with a lot of love," the Gully Boy actor told PTI in an interview.

"For our producers, it's a special and different movie. The stakeholders who are senior to us were handling it (the censor board issue). We were constantly tracking things. We were sure that it would come out at the right time. We made this movie with a lot of love and honesty, and that there will be no obstacles in releasing it,” Chaturvedi added.

Dimri echoed Chaturvedi, saying, "Every movie has a time to get released, and it comes at the right time." The actress said the whole team treated the story and the issues it tackles with honesty and respect, as she stated, "It is a huge responsibility. A lot of the credit goes to our director, who from day one was very sure of what she wanted and how she wanted to tell the story, how the characters should be, she didn't want to over-dramatise anything or oversimplify anything."

"She just wanted things to be as they are in reality. Most of the time, we were not focusing on the subject, but on the themes and how you are supposed to feel. These are real people because there are people who face these realities, so you have to handle it with care, sensitivity and utmost honesty because that's the least they deserve," the Animal actress added.

Siddhant also shared that Dhadak 2 intends to send a message to the audiences but won't come across as preachy, as he told PTI, "It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium. There is something real and sensitive about our film. All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything."

