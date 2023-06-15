Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted going out for movie date with rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda, watch viral video

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli Nanda/Instant Bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made a smashing film debut playing MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 musical drama Gully Boy, and Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, are rumoured to be dating each other.

On Wednesday night, June 14, the two of them were spotted outside a theatre while going on their movie date in Mumbai. The video, which has been shared by the Instant Bollywood page on Instagram, has gone viral on social media. The Gehraiyaan actor was wearing a black face mask in the clip.

Some netizens lashed out at the paparazzi for 'invasion of privacy' as one of them wrote, "Really stop, you guys!!! Movies event, premieres, and award shows are fine but this is a true invasion of privacy. I mean c’mon they aren’t an attention-seeking couple. She’s doing so awesome with her projects! Highlight that not this."

Navya Nanda is an entrepreneur who runs Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that promotes gender equality. Last year, she released a podcast What The Hell Navya in which she did unfiltered conversations about financial independence, career, love, parenting, friendship, and more, with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He has two releases lined up for this year including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday, and the action-thriller Yudhra in which he is paired with Malavika Mohanan. Both projects are bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.



