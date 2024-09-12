Twitter
Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, uses a reference to Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral statement on star kids' struggle from 2020

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'
Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says he is glad that the makers of Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae found it important enough to include his viral comments about the struggles of an outsider which he made a few years ago.

Ananya's debut OTT show, which was launched on Prime Video last month, featured a hat-tip to the viral moment from a 2020 roundtable interview which included the two actors, who have since shared screen space in films Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards press conference, Siddhant said the reference to his comments in the series was "funny and cute".

“It's funny, it's cute. It's actually a very nice show. I'm glad that they thought that line was important enough to be used. And the show is really doing well. It's trending right now. So, best wishes to the whole team,” he said.

During the roundtable interview in 2020, Ananya -- daughter of actor Chunky Panday -- had equated success in the film industry to appearances on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, and Siddhant had responded to it with a comment that instantly started trending on social media.

“The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)." In Call Me Bae, the viral comment was used by a security guard during a conversation with Ananya's titular character.

The show, directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, follows the story of billionaire fashionista Bae (Ananya) who has to navigate life after she is disowned by her family. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Siddhant is set to host IIFA Rocks 2024 with Abhishek Banerjee. The three-day awards gala returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29. His upcoming movie is Yudhra, directed by Ravi Udyawar of “Mom” movie fame. The film is slated to be released in theatres on September 20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

