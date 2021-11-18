Siddhant Chaturvedi pens nostalgic note on his Bollywood journey, shares throwback pictures

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who got fame because of his brilliant acting in ‘Gully Boy’, has created his name in the film industry with his hard work.

Ahead of the release of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi, taking a walk down memory lane, dropped pictures of his younger self on social media. The ‘Gully Boy’ star, who hails from a town in Uttar Pradesh, took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with a heartful note.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who got fame because of his brilliant acting in ‘Gully Boy’, has created his name in the industry with his hard work and dedication, at a very young age. Netizens loved his character MC Sher in the movie ‘Gully Boy’ which also features Ranveer Singh. His talent has landed him a lead role in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which is a great achievement in itself.

The actor has now posted a few pictures while talking about his journey in Bollywood, on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Inside Edge mein Bowling seekhi... Gully boy mein Rap seekha... Bunty Aur Babli mein kya? Kisko Thuga bhaiya?! - Kismat ko Thuga hai, Aur kya. Sabko laga ladka Naukri payega, Settle ho jayega, Kundali mein Vyapar bhi tha... Magar ladka toh andar se Kalakaar hi tha...”

Undoubtedly, he is one of those actors who have proved their mettle as true stars with their stellar performances, the actor came a long way. On the work front, Siddhant has several projects in his pipeline, it includes ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Yudhra’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is the sequel to the comedy-drama ‘Bunty Aur Babli' released in 2005. Saif Ali Khan replaces Amitabh’s son, Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel while Rani Mukerji reprises her role from the earlier film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have been added as the young con-artists in the film set for a theatrical release tomorrow, November 19.