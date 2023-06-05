Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda spark dating rumours as they return from Goa together: 'This guy is...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli at Mumbai airport (Pic: Manav Manglani)

Actor Siddhant Chatturvedi was spotted at the Mumbai airport with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, as they both reportedly returned from Goa on Sunday evening. The two have been rumoured to be dating and tis appearance only added to the speculations and rumours around them. Navya is the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s only daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her businessman husband Nikhil Nanda.

On Sunday evening, paparazzo Manav Manglani shared a video of Siddhant and Navya exiting the airport and chatting. Both wore casual white t-shirts with Siddhant adding a mask and cap along with it. Siddhant later posed for the paps outside the airport, but without Navya. The caption of the video mentioned: “First click of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda together as they arrive from Goa.”

The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few months now but have neither confirmed, nor denied it so far. As the video surfaced online, many fans reacted to it. One wrote, “This boy is super lucky if this girl is dating him.” Another wondered if the rumoured couple was confirming it now. “Are Navya and Siddhant going public now,” read a comment. Another commented, “They look so cute together.”

Soddhant Chaturvedi, best known for his roles in films like Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, first came to notice with two web series – Life Sahi Hai (2016) and Inside Edge (2017) – before making his film debut in 2019. He will be seen in two films this year – Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.