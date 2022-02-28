Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals why he ended relationship of four years with his ex-girlfriend

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Gehraiyaan', which also featured Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah. The actor has received amazing feedback from the audience and critics for his portrayal of Zain, a character with grey shades, in the Shakun Batra directorial.

Now, in a recent interview, the 'Gully Boy' actor has revealed why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend with whom he had a relationship of four years. When asked if there is any incident that changed him, he reflected on his love story when he was 20 years old.

In an interview with Filmfare, Siddhant shared that he wanted to settle down with his ex-girlfriend when he was busy doing CA and was quite sorted in his life. Without revealing the girl's name, he added that she wanted a simple life and when Siddhant decided to change his career, it didn't go down well with her.

Sidhant further stated that they wanted two different things in life and it was really heartbreaking for him because he had to choose between love and ambition in life. Asserting that he chose ambition, Siddhant concluded, "I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am."



For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi had gained prominence after featuring as one of the leads in the cricket-based show 'Inside Edge' on Amazon Prime Video. It was the series' success party where Zoya had noticed him and offered him a role in 'Gully Boy'. In the musical drama, he portrayed the rapper MC Sher who served as the guide to Ranveer's character Murad Ahmed aka Gully Boy, a street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.