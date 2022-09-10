Siddhant Chaturvedi dances to Lollipop Lagelu during Ganpati Visarjan, video goes viral

File Photo

Siddhant Chaturvedi showcased his diverse dance skills during Ganpati Visarjan 2022. On Friday, he took to his Instagram page and shared a video of Ganpati Visarjan that he attended with his near ones. Throughout the visarjan ceremony, he was seen dancing his heart out on several songs.

He danced energetically to many songs including Lollypop Laagelu, Saami Saami and others.

Siddhant was recently questioned on Koffee With Karan 7 about his famous remark on nepotism which came as a response to Ananya Panday's 'struggle' statement that had become a talking point back in the day. Ananya Panday was brutally trolled for her remarks. And now, Siddhant has reacted to Ananya getting the bitter end of the statement made by him in response to her statement.

Karan Johar asked Siddhanth, "Sid, you know your statement on that round table about nepotism with Ananya, your comment came from a really strong place in your heart. She got the bitter end, what was your feeling right after that?"

In reply, Siddhant said, "I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it's been a bit difficult. It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That's my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on -Nepotism. We just can't keep complaining about it."

Siddhant and Ananya were recently seen onscreen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. Furthermore, the two will be seen in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, directed by Arjun Varain Singh.