Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda in latest Instagram post?

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

It seems that the Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has confirmed his relationship rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Their latest Instagram posts have sparked dating rumours between the couple, who have been tight-lipped about their relationship.

Taking to his Instagram account, Siddhant dropped a short clip in which a crew member was seen making him wear a chain. But what caught everyone's attention was his caption. Along with sharing the clip, Siddhant wrote, "Her noodles." Netizens quickly took to the comments section and pointed out his clip's connection with Navya's Instagram post.

Daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, Navya is currently enjoying her vacation in Japan. Before the Gehraiyaan actor shared his clip, Navya had shared a photo on his Instagram account in which she is seen standing in front of hundreds of Noodle cups. She had captioned her photo, "made some noodles today".

Ishaan Khatter, who is among Siddhant's best buddies, took to his Instagram post and wrote "Who dis mystery woman". There were plenty of netizens who flooded hi comments with Navya's name. One netizen even made a separate comment as she wrote, "Those who have queries because of which they can't focus on anything go and check navya naveli nanda post".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be seen next in the horror-comedy Phone Booth with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The Excel Entertainment film is slated to release on July 15. He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, backed by the same production house, in his kitty in which he stars alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

Navya's brother Agastya Nanda is making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Netflix film will is scheduled to come out in 2023.