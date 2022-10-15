Siddhant Chaturvedi calls himself and Vicky Kaushal 'hare bhare kebabs' as they twin in green

Siddhant Chaturved/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Siddhant Chaturvedi, were spotted together at the airport, in a rare sight. It's impossible to ignore the fact that the two were wearing matching green shirts. Sid quickly referred to Vicky and himself as "hare bhare kebabs" as a result.

Vicky Kaushal can be seen in the photo sporting a green shirt and light blue ripped jeans. The actor finished off his ensemble with black sunglasses and white athletic shoes. On the other side, Siddhant Chaturvedi sported a similar shade of green shirt along with light blue jeans and off-white athletic shoes. Both of the celebrities posed for photos while donning a pair of black sunglasses.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif said she was able to show the trailer to Kaushal, with whom she tied the knot in December 2021, before its official release.

"Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to," Kaif told reporters at the trailer launch event in Mumbai. According to the 39-year-old actor, the audiences yearn to come to theatres and get entertained by movies. "I think right now people want to come (to cinemas) and have a good time, watch something funny, and enjoy themselves. That's all we are hoping this film will do,? Kaif added.

Vicky will appear alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film. Additionally, he has Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's Anand Tiwari movie. In addition to this, the actor will appear with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. He is currently filming Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

In the meantime, Siddhant has a tonne of intriguing projects in the works. In Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the actor will next appear alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby have backed it. The movie, which will mark Arjun Varain Singh's directing debut, is marketed as a coming-of-age tale of three friends in Mumbai set in the digital era. After Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, this is the pair's second on-screen pairing. Along with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif, he also stars in Phone Bhoot.