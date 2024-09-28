'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

Siddhant Chaturvedi was overwhelmed sharing the stage with Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Rana Daggubati, and then he said something that leaving everyone stunned.

The ongoing IIFA Awards is making headlines for the epic celebration of Indian cinema on Yas Island, Dubai. Several actors from Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema represented Indian cinema and entertained the international audience. The 24th edition of IIFA started on September 27 with a press conference, attended by the new-gen actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Rana Daggubati, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While addressing the media delegates and other attendees, Siddhant Chaturvedi said something unusual, that left his co-stars and colleagues stunned. Sharing his feelings about being a part of IIFA, Siddhant said that 'he's an IIFA virgin." Siddhanth made his IIFA debut this year, and he felt overwhelmed while sharing his feelings. The Gully Boy actor said, "Kisi ka third time hai, kisi ka fourth time hai. Yaar main virigin, IIFA virgin." Siddhant's comment left other members on stage stunned, and they laughed. Chaturvedi continued, "Mere first time hai, and I realised it is such an honour to be sharing the stage with Shahid, Abhishek, Vicky, Ananya, and Kriti."

Here's the video

IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada was held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It was a starry night with Chiranjeevi, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Rai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others in attendance. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu winning Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema, Aishwarya Rai winning Best Actress to Rajinikanth's Jailer winning Best Picture and Ponniyin Selvan sweeping the biggest honours, the announcement of the winners became the highlight of the grand event.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, which kicked off on September 27, is poised to be a grand three-day celebration of Indian cinema. While the first day brought together the biggest stars from South Indian film industries and Bollywood cinema. On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will take over the stage to entertain the audience. Rekha will also return to the IIFA stage after a long time. She will reportedly perform for 22 minutes with 150 dancers.

