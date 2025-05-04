Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal, Babil Khan's close friends, broke their silence after their friend's crying video went viral, and shut down the rumour mill, stating that 'Babil is family' to them.

Hours after Babil Khan's video went viral, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi extended support to The Railway Men actor and issued a statement, shutting down the gossipmongers. The Gully Boy star took to Instagram story and asked people not to pass judgment when they don't know the real story.

The Yudhra actor wrote, "I usually never engage in sh*t written about me and my colleagues, but this one's personal. So to all the Redditors, Gossip columns & media portals of the internet. Stop. We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we've come to? Stop looking for Drama here, all of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens. Shayad wahan thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhoondhne lage ho? Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, Aur aap bhi Koshish karein ki koi bhi judgement dene se pehle ek baar soch lein. Peace out."

Even Raghav Juyal expressed his love for Irrfan Khan's son, and called Babil his 'family'. Sharing the official statement of Babil Khan's family on his Instagram, Raghav wrote in the caption, "BABİL is my family and I am always with him no matter what."

Siddhant and Raghav made a public statement after Babil named them in his viral rant video. Earlier, netizens blamed actors like Siddhant, Raghav, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Arijit Singh for 'bullying' Babil. Later, another video surfaced on social media in which Babil credited these artistes for 'making Bollywood a better place'.

Babil also shared Raghav and Siddhant's latest post and thanked them for supporting him in his tough times. On the work front, Babil was last seen in the movie Logout. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.