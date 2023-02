'Sid ka saala rocked': Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal's performance at her sangeet ceremony goes viral, netizens react

Credit: Kiara Advani-Mishaal Advani/Instagram

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures and videos are currently surfacing through the internet and the fans can't keep calm. The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.

On Friday, Kiara's brother Mishaal Advani shared a video of his performance at their sangeet ceremony. Mishaal tagged his sister and his jiju Sidharth Malhotra on his post and captioned it, "Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar."

In the video, Mishaal could be seen donning a black velvet jacket with a matching shirt. Soon after he dropped the video, friends and Sid-Kiara's fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.Kiara reacted to Mishaal`s video with a red heart emoticon.A user wrote, "Sid ka saala rocked."Another fan wrote, "Wow wow wow too good."

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," Sidharth captioned the post. Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for `Shershaah`, which was released in 2021.Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked.

After their grand wedding, Sidharth and Kiara headed to Delhi, where the couple hosted a reception for close friends and family members at The Leela Palace on February 9. And it is being reported that the duo will host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends and family on February 12.

The duo's second reception is set to take place at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel on February 12. The extravagant post-wedding function will kick off from 8:30 pm onwards.

Interestingly, the invitation card for the function has been leaked online. The card features Sidharth and Kiara`s smiling picture from their wedding. It mentions the details such as date, time and venue. It's going to be a grand affair, as many Bollywood stars and industrialists are expected to attend the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others are likely to mark their presence at the function.

Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. (With inputs from ANI)

