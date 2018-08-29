Sibling love! Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana hugs her elder brother Aryan and the picture is aww-dor-able!

Earlier, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan this year, Shah Rukh Khan had shared an adorable picture of Suhana Khan, caught in a cute moment with her younger brother AbRam Khan. Jut when we thought we're over the cuteness overload in that previous picture, we found another still of the star daughter, sharing a happy moment with her elder brother Aryan Khan.

While Suhana's smile is something that cannot be missed in both the pictures, we can't help but point out how Aryan looks like a splitting image of his dad Shah Rukh. The brother-sister duo can be seen spending some quality time together.

This isn't the first time that a picture of Shah Rukh Khan's kids have gone viral on social media. Earlier too, the pictures and videos of AbRam, Suhana and Aryan have broken the Internet on numerous occasions and this one is no different.

Check out the viral picture right here:

A post shared by Risingbollywood (@rising.bollywood) on Aug 28, 2018 at 12:11am PDT

Recently, Suhana even made her foray into showbiz when she made her debut on a magazine cover. Though, a lot of hue and cry was created over Suhana's magazine cover debut, nonetheless, the star-daughter looked beyond beautiful in her pictures from the magazine photoshoot.