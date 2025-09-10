Meet Aishwarya Rai's roommate during Miss India 1994, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, still never became star, now works as...

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss India in 1994, and Aishwarya Rai became the runner up. The Aarya actress went on to become Miss Universe, while the Devdas actress was crowned Miss World.

Shwetha Menon participated in Miss India 1994, along with Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen. She even appeared in brief roles in Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka, Salman Khan's Bandhan, and multiple other Hindi and Malayalam movies. In 2025, she became the first woman President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Speaking at the India Today Conclave recently, Shwetha recalled being Aishwarya's roommate during the Miss India 1994 pageant. She said, "I was a roommate of Aishwarya Rai, and Sushmita Sen won it. I went to Miss India Asia Pacific, but managed to get third runner-up without any backing or monetary backing. The excitement that we had, I can see it in everyone now and in my daughter (Sabaina) too. Today, I think everyone is a model."

When she was fighting the AMMA elections, activist Martin Menachery filed an FIR against her due to a few of her obscene scenes in old films. Talking about the same, Shwetha added, "More the enemies, the more I excel. The case was shattering as a person. The films, which were mentioned, fetched me a state award. No one has ever been exposed to such a case. I was confused if I should back out of the election and fight the case. It's my family's support that made me go ahead. Then I became a fiery tigress."



