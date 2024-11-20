The photos going viral on social media show Shweta Tiwari dressed in traditional attire, signing the wedding documents, along with Vishal who is dressed in a white kurta-pajama and a red jacket. Shweta Tiwari could also be seen with sindoor.

Many celebrities, from the film or TV industry, often fall prey to deepfake images and morphed videos on social media. The latest victim of this is none other than Shweta Tiwari and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh. Wedding photos of the duo are going viral on social media leading fans to believe that Shweta Tiwari has tied the knot for the third time. A video of her performing her pehli rasoi is also being circulated online. The pictures, which show them as a married couple, have fans left wondering about their relationship status.

The photos going viral on social media show Shweta Tiwari dressed in traditional attire, signing the wedding documents, along with Vishal who is dressed in a white kurta-pajama and a red jacket. Shweta Tiwari could also be seen with sindoor and a garland around her neck. The photos, though morphed, appear to be real, leading fans to believe that the two had secretly tied the knot.

However, let us tell you that Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh are NOT married. The two share a friendly rapport ever since their stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but they are not romantically involved. These images of their alleged wedding are purely a product of someone’s Photoshop skills.

So far, neither Shweta Tiwari nor Vishal Aditya Singh have responded to the viral photos.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was previously married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. After their divorce, Shweta Tiwari then married Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013. They have a son named Reyansh Kohli. They also got divorced within a few years of their marriage, with Shweta Tiwari filing a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav Kohli, alleging harassment by him towards her and her daughter.

