Shweta Tiwari turns cheerleader for daughter Palak Tiwari for her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 'Proud of you...'

Shweta Tiwari shares her excitement and 'proud mom' feeling for her daughter Palak Tiwari on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari-Palak Tiwari

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is a proud mother, as her daughter Palak Tiwari made her big screen debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The newly-released family entertainer is Palak's first major stint in Bollywood, and her mother is in the mood for celebration. 

Shweta shared her excitement about her PeeTee aka Palak's movie debut on her Instagram, shared a poster to her stories and wrote, "Watch my PeeTee aka @iampalaktiwarii as muskaan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in theatres now. So proud of you my bachha." 

Here's the story

image

Before that, Shweta shared Palak's latest Insta post as her story. Palak shared a photo of her with co-star Jassie Gill and wrote, "Moh and Muskaan are verrry excited to see you in theatres today." Shweta shared the post, and wrote, "Moh and Muskaan (heart emojis) @iampalaktiwarii @jassiegill." 

Here's Shweta Tiwari cheering for Palak

image

A few days back, Palak shared her mother's reaction when she signed Salman Khan's film. While speaking to DNA India, Palak said, "She (Shweta Tiwari) knows personally how nice Salman (Khan) sir is. As you know, Bigg Boss can be a very negative space, and Salman sir was so positive throughout the season. He had this inexplicable love and fondness towards my mom. That really helped my mom to understand ki woh kitne aache insaan hai, kitne pyaare hai dil ke (how wonderful a person he is)." 

Palak further shares how her mother reacted when she shared the news of signing Salman Khan's film with Shweta. "Ek maa ke liye apne bache ka first kaam bahut hi zyada important hota hai. Mujhe se zyada, meri mom ke liye zyada scary hoga (For a mother, her child's first job is very important. It could have been scarier for her than for me). But jab unhe pata chala ki Salman sir ki movie karni hai toh unhe sukoon mila. Aur unhone aaj tak phir koi question hi nahi pucha (But when she got to know that I am in Salman's film, she got relieved. She has not questioned me since I shared the news with her).  

Speaking about Salman Khan's latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Vijendra Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Bhumika Chawla.

Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
