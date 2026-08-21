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Shweta Tiwari slams Raj Thackeray for his 'proud Marathi manus' supporters calling her 'r*ndi': 'Sometime they talk about my daughter in very...'

Shweta slams Raj Thackeray for his 'Marathi manus' supporters calling her r*ndi

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Shweta Tiwari slams Raj Thackeray for his 'proud Marathi manus' supporters calling her 'r*ndi': 'Sometime they talk about my daughter in very...'

Shweta Tiwari has lost her cool over the social media trolling. After facing several comments calling her r*ndi, she took to Instagram, exposed a few profiles, and even called out politician Raj Thackeray, whose followers openly shame women and boast about being 'proud Marathi manus'.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 04:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shweta Tiwari slams Raj Thackeray for his 'proud Marathi manus' supporters calling her 'r*ndi': 'Sometime they talk about my daughter in very...'
Shweta Tiwari, Raj Thackeray (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Actress Shweta Tiwari has lost her cool on trolls for calling her r*andi and abusing her daughter Palak Tiwari and 5-year-old boy Reyansh Kohli. On Instagram, Shweta dropped multiple stories, hitting back at her haters and openly questioning politician Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, over alleged online abuse directed at her by social media users, including one person she identified as a doctor and an MNS supporter.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress slammed the use of abusive language against women on social media. Shweta said she was disturbed by the comments and by the fact that some of the people behind such posts appeared to come from respectable families who have wives and children. 

Shweta Tiwari calls out women being abused online

In one of her posts, Tiwari spoke about women being called a derogatory slur online, saying that such abuse can come from people of different ages, professions and backgrounds. "Today, I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and, unfortunately, very common on social media: calling a woman ‘r****’. Any woman. Or any age. From any profession. Any man, from any background, can come online and call a woman ‘r****’," she wrote.

image

Shweta Tiwari's troll is an MNS supporter

Questioning how someone could speak about another woman in such a way while having women in his own family, Tiwari also referred to the person’s alleged support for Raj Thackeray and his party. She wrote, "And I thought, how do you go home to that family after speaking to another woman like this? Apparently, he is also a supporter of Raj Thackeray or his party."

She addressed Raj Thackeray and said, "If people like this are your supporters, then I would genuinely like to know…do you believe this is acceptable behaviour? Because speaking Marathi, calling yourself a Marathi manus, or claiming to love Maharashtra is not enough. Respecting women is also part of that identity."

Shweta admits her family gets targeted every time 

In another story, Shweta said she recently went live and was pounded with the R-word slurs. A few of the users even abused her daughter and son. Tiwari wrote, "I genuinely don’t understand how this has become normal.

image

Sometimes, people even talk about me and my eight-year-old son and my daughter in a very, very disturbing way. And when I open their profiles, I see pictures of their wives, daughters, and families. They clearly have women in their lives whose dignity they would never tolerate someone else attacking. So what makes it acceptable to disrespect another woman who has absolutely nothing to do with you?" Currently, Shweta is seen in the reality show The Traitors 2.

Also read: Exclusive: Rajkumar Santoshi reacts to Batwara 1947's underperformance, admits 'hatred sells', people don't want to see 'good muslim hero'

 

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