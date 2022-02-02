Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak working with Varun Dhawan? Know here

Actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak has started her career on a promising note. Her single 'Bijlee Bijlee' with singer Hardy Sandhu has become a chartbuster and it gave Jr Tiwari the perfect push to her journey. Now, the actress has gone a step ahead and she will soon be seen sharing the screen with actor Varun Dhawan. Palak has shot an ad film with Varun and their photos and videos from the set went viral. Post shoot, they happily posed for paparazzi.

Check out Palak with Varun

Well, one of the fan pages also posted the ad shoot video. In the video, we see an energetic Varun dancing on the tunes, and Palak joins him and wraps the shoot.

Watch the Varun and Palak dancing

Last week, Star kids Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday night were stopped at the same restaurant, in Bandra, in Mumbai. After their video went viral, fans are assuming that they might be dating. Palak was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan while coming out from a restaurant on Friday night. They went back in the same car, the video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen hiding her face because of which people started trolling her.

Watch video

In another video, Palak can be seen coming from out of the restaurant. As soon as the clip circulated, people started assuming that they are dating. One of the social media user mentioned, “Kuch toh gadbad hai daya,” another wrote, “Wese itni actress h Bollywood main pr ibrahimkhan ko palak tiwari mili hn thk lgti palak tiwari famous kr diya jaani Hardy sandhu ne pr maa shewta tiwari ki trh khoobsurat talenter nahi h.”

On the other side, Palak's mother Shweta grabbed headlines for her controversial 'bra size' remark during the promotional events in Bhopal. Later, Sr Tiwari issued an apology for hurting sentiments unintentionally.