Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her debut with horror flick 'Rosie' co-produced by Vivek Oberoi

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with a film titled Rosie. The movie is touted as India's first horror-thriller film, based on true events in Gurugram. It's called Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and is directed by Vishal Mishra. In the poster, we see a close-up shot of Palak wearing a headphone as seen at a call centre with a backdrop of the empty office.

She shared the poster with a caption stating, "Super excited to share the news of my debut in & as #Rosie! And here's my first poster! Thank you #PrernaVArora @vivekoberoi for the opportunity & @visalmisra for the guidance. @mandiraa_ent #OberoiMegaEnt @RosieIsComing @IKussum #GirishJohar @d_reshabh @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal #PalakTiwariAsRosie".

Check out the poster below:

Rosie is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora."

In a statement, Prerna stated, "I was very particular about the casting of Rosie. Since it's a story based on true events, I wanted to cast someone fresh in the titular role with a relatable vibe. We had to go through numerous auditions before we found a perfect Rosie in Palak. Vivek ji has been very supportive throughout the process. He's believed in my conviction on the casting and agreed with my decision."

While Vishal said, "This film is my personal favourite because it promises to fill the gap that exists in the horror-thriller genre in Bollywood and doesn't fall prey to any clichés. The casting of the main protagonist was very crucial because it's based on true events and the audience needs to resonate with the face. I'm glad that Palak fills those shoes more than perfect."

Palak also shared her excitement by saying, "I consider myself extremely fortunate to be debuting with a story like this. A story that has such nuance to it, a story that's so intricate, so riveting. To be considered fitting enough to be representing Rosie and her story is truly an honour. Debuting is a nerve-wracking process, and Prerna ma'am has held my hand through it all and has shown such overwhelming belief in me. I'm very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa entertainment."