Shweta Tiwari looks stunning in her latest pictures- SEE

Gorgeous Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actors in the Indian television industry. She often stuns her fans with her pictures on social media. It's not wrong if we call her ‘ageless beauty’, she is getting younger day by day.

Shweta Tiwari on Monday dropped three pictures in which she can be seen wearing an orange saree. In one of the pictures, she poses with her son Reyansh. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “wedding ka season hai.” In time, her pictures went viral. Her fans dropped hearts under the post.

One of her fans wrote, “Very beautiful and sweet pic,” while another mentioned, “Beautiful pic ma'am.” One social media user commented, “Awww you look so pretty Shweta.” Another one wrote, “You are looking very sweet and cute.”

Take a look:

A few days back, she posted pictures in a yellow saree. Shweta looked drop-dead gorgeous in the yellow outfit, she stunned everyone with her ravishing looks.

Earlier, Shweta posted a video in which she grooved to the song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with Palak Tiwari. ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is Palak’s first music video, which is a huge hit. While sharing the poster of the song, Shweta expressed her happiness and penned an emotional note. She wrote, “Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally, the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever! @harrdysandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October.” It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak @desimelodies @avadhnagpal @amanindersinghh @rajitdev.”

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh, she was one of the top five contestants of the show.