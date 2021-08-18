Shweta Tiwari gets brutally trolled after posting birthday wish for 'sweetest friend' Vikaas Kalantri

Shweta Tiwari, who has been in a number of daily soaps and most recently in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', has become the target of internet trolling. Shweta wrote a heartfelt note and posted two throwback images for her actor pal Vikaas Kalantri on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, Shweta wrote, Hey! What do I write about you?? I can only say.. When I want to talk.. You listen. When I feel lost.. You guide me. When I’m feeling unsure.. you give me confidence. When I want to learn to trust again you prove to me that I can. And that’s why I LOVE YOU so very much! Happy birthday my sweetest friend @vikaaskalantri”

To this, Vikaas replied in the comment section saying “Thats so so sweet ST lots and lots of love to you and you know how much you mean to me now and always.”

Seeing the post and the caption, netizens made a few assumptions. They started to troll her thinking that Vikaas will probably be her third husband. One wrote "isski bhi life kharab karogi tum..phir se ek aur talaak."

Take a look at what some trolls wrote,

With her role as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's extremely popular famous soap opera 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay,' Shweta became a household name, and she went on to appear in several more television shows, including 'Parvarrish.'

Shweta Chaudhary married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, and the couple has a daughter named Palak, who was born on October 8, 2000. After nine years of marriage, she filed for divorce in 2007. Raja's drunkenness and domestic violence, according to Tiwari, contributed to a tumultuous relationship. He used to beat her up on a daily basis, she claimed. On the sets of her programmes, he would show up and misbehave with her.

Shweta married actor Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013, after dating for over three years. She gave birth to a baby boy named Reyansh Kohli on November 27, 2016. The first reports of troubles in their marriage surfaced in 2017. Tiwari filed a domestic violence complaint against Kohli in August 2019, stating that Kohli harassed her and her daughter Palak Chaudhary. Kohli was taken into custody by cops. Palak later explained through an Instagram post that Kohli had verbally abused her but not physically. In the year 2019, Shweta and Abhinav divorced.