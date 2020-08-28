Shweta Singh Kirti hits back at Rhea Chakraborty, accuses her of drugging Sushant Singh Rajput without consent

Shweta Singh Kirti hit back at Rhea Chakraborty's recent claims that the family was never there for Sushant Singh Rajput. In fact she went on to accuse the 'Jalebi' actress of drugging her bhai Sushant without consent, also convincing him that he is unwell and needs help from pschiatrists.

"I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow," tweeted Shweta.

Shweta further went on to share her E-ticket from January, claiming she wanted to meet Sushant after hearing that he is unwell. She further accused that Rhea called Sushant constantly (25 times in 2-3 days), and that the late actor spoke to Rani Singh (Sushant, Shweta's sister) while he was drugged, confined and isolated.

"As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus," shared Shweta.

She further mentioned, "The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus."

Demanding Rhea's arrest, Shweta added, "Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow."

Take a look:

I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020. Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty and others had stated that the actor was undergoing depression (the Mumbai Police had also stated they found prescriptions in Sushant's room on June 14) and needed help for the same. However, Sushant's family, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, and Kangana Ranaut have constantly denied the claims.

According to a recent WhatsApp chat leak, Rhea Chakraborty was involved in drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha. Soon after, Kangana had stated that she would help the Narcotics department in exposing the business of drugs in Bollywood but also demanded protection for the same.

The Central Bureau of Investigation started investigating Sushant's death case after the Supreme Court transferred the case from Mumbai Police and Bihar Police to them. Rhea's family is also being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in a related money laundering case.