Shweta Nanda reveals mother Jaya Bachchan slapped her a lot, shares how Amitabh Bachchan would punish

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan spilt more beans about her childhood on her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. In the premiere episode, Shweta revealed that in her childhood, Jaya Bachchan has beaten her a lot. Shweta further added that apart from academics, Jaya pushed her for extra-curricular activities also. As per the quote reported by Indian Express, Shweta said, "She was very particular about extra-curricular. I had to do Bharatnatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar, and piano." Shweta further added, "But she was very free with her slaps, I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot."

After hearing this Jaya instantly jumped into the conversation and interrupted her by saying, "Abhishek hardly got slapped. I believe always the first child gets thrashed." Sr Bachchan further revealed that even though she got thrashed a lot as a child, her sisters didn’t. This revelation fascinated Navya to ask Jaya about her reason behind thrashing her mother, "She was very annoying and stubborn." Jaya further stated that she realised that parents hit children when they are angry with themselves because they are incapable of handling a situation. "So, this is the only reaction. The frustration gets out like this," Jaya added.

READ: Shweta Nanda says she isn't financially independent, wishes Navya, Agastya 'don't get married until...'

Jaya Bachchan used to express her anger by slapping Shweta. But, Amitabh never raised his hands on the children. Shweta stated, "The maximum punishment he gave was to stand in the corner. I liked that punishment as I used to make stories, and talk to myself there in the corner." As a child, Shweta had given some tough days to Jaya, but now, the veteran actress considers Shweta and Navya as her best friends. "In the last two years, my best friends have been Navya and Shweta. I can say anything I like to them, and they will tell me off, especially Shweta. Somebody telling you ‘I don’t agree with you' is important. I would want to grow at this age too.” Jaya stated.