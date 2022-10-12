Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shweta Nanda poses with Abhishek Bachchan as they celebrate father Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan looked ecstatic in celebrating their favourite hero's birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Shweta Nanda poses with Abhishek Bachchan as they celebrate father Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday
Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan- Shweta Nanda

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday, October 11, and the veteran star's daughter Shweta Nanda shared a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebration. 

Shweta shared a carousel post on her Instagram with two photos from the bash. In one photo Shweta and Sr Bachchan were seen posing together. They looked adorably cute in their twining outfits. In the second photo, Jr Bachchan also joined the duo, and the kids proudly posed with their father. Shweta shared the post with the caption, "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day." 

Here is the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

As soon as Shweta shared the picture, several netizens and admirers of the star shared their wishes. Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, Neha Dhupia and Vikram Phadnis dropped heart emoji. A user wrote, "Omg so cute! Did you and @bachchan swap kurtas?……..am kidding!!!!….. you’re picture perfect." Another user wrote, "So lucky you still have your father with you. Love him and hug him as much as you can. He looks fantastic and you look better than ever." One of the netizens wrote, "What a gorgeous photograph." Tillotma Shome wrote, "How precious." 

The superstar on his birthday shared that another 365 days have begun for him and thanked everyone for showering him with love and care. The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: "And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .."

He then thanked all his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, for showering him with all the love he has received. "It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude."

Known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. On the work front, he was last seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood
Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Dil Dhadakne Do to Sarbjit, Bollywood movies celebrating sibling relationship
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati Darshan
Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others
Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.