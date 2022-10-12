Shweta Nanda poses with Abhishek Bachchan as they celebrate father Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan- Shweta Nanda

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday, October 11, and the veteran star's daughter Shweta Nanda shared a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebration.

Shweta shared a carousel post on her Instagram with two photos from the bash. In one photo Shweta and Sr Bachchan were seen posing together. They looked adorably cute in their twining outfits. In the second photo, Jr Bachchan also joined the duo, and the kids proudly posed with their father. Shweta shared the post with the caption, "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day."

Here is the post

As soon as Shweta shared the picture, several netizens and admirers of the star shared their wishes. Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, Neha Dhupia and Vikram Phadnis dropped heart emoji. A user wrote, "Omg so cute! Did you and @bachchan swap kurtas?……..am kidding!!!!….. you’re picture perfect." Another user wrote, "So lucky you still have your father with you. Love him and hug him as much as you can. He looks fantastic and you look better than ever." One of the netizens wrote, "What a gorgeous photograph." Tillotma Shome wrote, "How precious."

The superstar on his birthday shared that another 365 days have begun for him and thanked everyone for showering him with love and care. The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: "And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .."

He then thanked all his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, for showering him with all the love he has received. "It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude."

Known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. On the work front, he was last seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye.