Shweta Nanda isn't bothered when Amitabh Bachchan is trolled but gets affected when Abhishek is, here’s why

What The Hell Navya

In the latest episode of Navya Naveli's podcast, What The Hell Navya, guests Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda talk about trolls. Shweta panned the naysayers as 'disgusting' and also opened up about her younger brother Abhishek getting targeted and compared with Amitabh Bachchan.

While emphasising on this Shweta called trolling 'nasty' and said, "They attack him all the time and it's really upsetting for your family member, that really boils my blood. I don't like when they do it to him because, you know what, it's not fair…you don’t do that! Just…I don't wanna discuss it. That really bugs me maybe because he is my younger brother and I am all protective.”

Shweta further added that she doesn't feel offended when her father Amitabh is trolled, but she gets affected when trolls mock Abhishek “I don't feel it for Nana (Amitabh Bachchan)…because Nana is…but I feel it for Mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) because he is constantly compared to something which is incomparable. It is like you are comparing someone to something, that is larger than anything. how do you expect anyone to match up? that cannot be your whole life. You have to have the success that is not measured always, right?"

READ: Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on getting trolled for being 'angry' at paps, says 'I despise people who..'

Sr Nanda continued, "I don’t think it’s fair, it’s nasty. So, out of 10 if you score like 8, people will say ‘oh but his father scored 10.’ But, he scored 8. You just completely disregard someone’s achievements because someone else in his family has done it better. That doesn’t mean he is any less, that I think is disgusting.”

In the same episode, Jaya Bachchan expressed her "very strong feelings" over celebrity stereotypes in the media. On the most recent episode of Limelight & Lemons of her podcast What The Hell, Navya Jaya revealed that she dislikes it and despises "the people who interfere in your personal life" in a conversation with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Speaking about trolls, Jaya said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have an opinion about them personally, and you have an opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on the judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry.' Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"